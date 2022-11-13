Blackmagic Design has launched DaVinci Resolve 18.1, adding support for editing in vertical resolutions for platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram, as well as automatic locking of individual timelines within bins for multi user collaboration.

The update also adds DaVinci Neural Engine enabled AI dialogue leveler and AI voice isolation tools to the cut, edit and Fairlight pages as well as vector keyframing for Fairlight automation curve editing. Controls include real time scrolling waveform display, focus presets and three process options to achieve natural sounding results. With the new vector keyframing of Fairlight audio automation curves, editors now have the ability to graphically enter, edit, trim and nudge keyframes with standard tools. There is also a new automation editing view which allows for management of curves and keyframes.

Fairlight grid support has also been added allowing for users to position clips on a grid based on timecode or musical tempo.

DaVinci Resolve 18.1 also aims to make projects imported from ATEM Mini ISO projects easier to edit, with audio now attaching to the video clips. The update adds DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor functionality to the edit page, including multicam switching, audio level, trim in and trim out, with these functions able to be used in conjunction with the search dial. There is also support for subtitle track presets and per-track formatting rules. This means editors can now adjust individual settings for each subtitle caption, including font and style while retaining the track setting for size and background.

For Fusion users, customers can speed up their workflows with added support for magic mask in the Fusion page. The magic mask palette uses the DaVinci Neural Engine to detect animals, vehicles, people and objects, tracking their movement in a shot. Now customers can produce these clean traveling mattes directly in the Fusion page to add effects to characters or stylize the background. The update also allows users to search for common keywords and categories for more than 200 tools, so you are able to filter the list without knowing the exact tool name.

DaVinci Resolve 18.1 also adds support for Dolby Vision 5.1.0 cinema trims, so customers can adjust the brightness levels of their high dynamic range images to optimise them for both cinema and television audiences. Customers can now also scale the DaVinci Resolve user interface incrementally to optimise the resolution for their specific Window or Linux display.

There are also significant performance improvements for multiple tools. Updates to the internal processing result in up to 10x faster Text+, 5x faster stabilisation, face refinement tracking and analysis, 4x faster spatial noise reduction, better playback performance with large node graphs and improved Blackmagic RAW decoding on Apple silicon.

“This is a major update with new added support for social media vertical resolutions. Now, customers can work quickly and easily to create video posts for sites such as TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook shorts, Instagram TV and more,” said Blackmagic Design CEO Grant Petty.

“Plus, there are some other exciting performance improvements as well, such the new DaVinci Neural Engine AI enabled voice isolation tools, and new features for Fusion, such as support for magic mask. We’re always excited to see what our customers can do with these amazing updates to DaVinci Resolve.”

DaVinci Resolve 18.1 is available for download now for free from the Blackmagic Design website.



DaVinci Resolve 18.1 Key Features

* Vertical resolution options in project settings for social media.

* Select custom thumbnails and channels for YouTube uploads.

* Support for individual timeline locks enhancing multi-user collaboration.

* New DaVinci Neural Engine enabled voice isolation in Studio.

* New Dialogue Leveler for natural smooth audio.

* Vector keyframing for Fairlight automation curve editing.

* Fairlight grid support for editing to timecode or musical tempo.

* Reorganized and streamlined view menu.

* Support for Resolve FX Dust Buster in the edit timeline.

* Improvements to ATEM Mini ISO project import to keep audio attached to video clips.

* Improved speed editor functionality in the edit page.

* Subtitle caption properties can now be overridden individually.

* Support for subtitle track presets and per-track formatting rules.

* Support for Magic Mask in the Fusion page.

* Support for Dolby Vision cinema trims.

* Support for fractional display scaling for Windows and Linux



