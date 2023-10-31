‘Boy Swallows Universe’ (Teaser)

Adapted from Trent Dalton’s best-selling book, Netflix series Boy Swallows Universe stars Felix Cameron as Eli Bell, a young boy growing up in Brisbane during the 1980s that is forced to navigate his lost father Robert Bell (Simon Baker), mute brother Augustus Bell (Lee Tiger Halley), junkie mum Frances Bell (Phoebe Tonkin), heroin dealer stepfather Lyle Orlik (Travis Fimmel), and a notorious crim babysitter Arthur “Slim” Halliday (Bryan Brown).

Other cast include Anthony LaPaglia as Tytus Broz, Sophie Wilde as Caitlyn Spies, Christopher James Baker as Ivan Kroll, HaiHa Le as Bich Dang, Deborah Mailman as Poppy Birkbeck, Ben O’Toole as Teddy, and Zachary Wan as Darren Dang.

Millie Donaldson and Eloise Rothfield will play the roles of 17 and 13-year-old Shelley Huffman, respectively.

John Collee penned the scripts for the series, which is being executive produced by Troy Lum and Andrew Mason of Brouhaha, alongside Blue-Tongue Films’ Joel Edgerton, Chapter One’s Sophie Gardiner, Anonymous Content’s Kerry Roberts, and Toby Bently.

Bharat Nalluri, Jocelyn Moorhouse, and Kim Mordaunt directed the episodes, while the creative team also included DOP Shelly Farthing-Dawe, production designer Michelle McGahey, costume designer Kerry Thompson, hair and makeup designer Angela Conte, and casting director Nikki Barrett. Jamie Pearson, Mark Perry, and Marcus D’Arcy edited the series.

Boy Swallows Universe is coming soon to Netflix.