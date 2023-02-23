A new musical feature from screenwriter Pete McTighe, depicting moments from the birth of Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, is being readied for production by Bronte Pictures.

Set in the heart of Kings Cross, 1978 will explore the now infamous riots, community response and the internal conflict within the community leading up to the inaugural Mardi Gras parade.

According to Bronte Pictures, the coming-of-age love story will use song and dance to provide a “big screen experience”.

The project is expected to commence principal photography in Australia early next year, with key creatives to be announced in the second half of 2023.

McTighe, known for his work on dramas such as Doctor Who, A Discovery of Witches, The Rising, Glitch, and Wentworth, described the project as a “love letter to a turbulent time” in political history designed to celebrate the people who changed society for the better.

“What a project to be a part of,” he said.

“Most of us in the LGBTQ+ community are very aware that the freedom we enjoy in Australia today was forged in the fires of conflict, decades ago, by those brave enough to march the streets and fight for our rights.

“[1978 is] a story of romance born amid the conflict, a message of hope and joy that we hope will resonate with audiences all across the world.”

CEO Blake Northfield said his company was proud to be producing “something so special”.

“This film has been in the works for quite some time,” he said.

“Pete has penned an incredibly moving screenplay and it’s a privilege to be working with him on this.”

The announcement of 1978 comes after Bronte Pictures inked a deal with Archstone Entertainment to take three of its completed projects – Nick Pollet’s adult stop-motion animation comedy The Greatest Surf Movie In The Universe, Blair Moore’s action-filled Kane, and Matthew Holmes’ thriller The Cost – to this year European Film Market.