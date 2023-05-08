Carmen Knox to be director of Craft Services ANZ

Carmen Knox has been appointed the director of Craft Services – a worldwide online support network for emerging screenwriters and directors – in Australia and New Zealand.

The network was founded by Emmy-nominated producer Nicholas Weinstock (Escape at Dannemora, Severance) during the pandemic to provide resources and information about the industry to new and emerging writers far from Hollywood. The service has grown from there, and Craft Services is now an active online talent network that includes more than 300 members across Europe, North America, Africa, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and Iceland.

Member services include weekly writer’s workshops, bi-weekly Zooms of consultation with Weinstock, bi-monthly Zooms with guest speakers, access to a 24/7 online member forum, and the opportunity to submit scripts and screenplays bi-annually for feedback, exposure to representation and producing consideration for Weinstock’s Invention Studios.

In the newly created role, Knox will report to Weinstock and be responsible for the platform’s expansion into the ANZ region. She will be looking to onboard local writers and writer-directors who are eager for to learn about and connect with Hollywood and the broader entertainment industry – regardless of their previous professional experience or connections in the business.

Most recently, Knox managed a roster of Australian and Canadian writers under her independent label, CK Artists. In 2019, she co-founded In Dreams, a talent discovery platform designed to connect underrepresented voices to global industry practitioners.

Previously, Konx was based in Los Angeles, where she helped launch and build the independent television studio Insurrection Media, where she managed a development slate that included Tiny Pretty Things for Netflix, Dead Girls Detective Agency for Snapchat, Rob Huebel and Paul Scheer’s Drive Share for Verizon/Go90, and Mason Novick’s Liberty Crossing for Complex Networks. She also managed the studio’s strategic partnership with HarperCollins Publishers.

“Carmen is one of the smartest, savviest, most creative and kindest producers I know,” Weinstock said.

“I’m hugely excited that she’s going to be helping Craft Services reach more and more deserving talent throughout Australia and New Zealand as we seek to support promising writers of the future and help them jump-start their screenwriting careers.”

Knox added: “I’m thrilled to help bring Craft Services to Australian and New Zealand talent. To be able to offer enduring industry support and current global industry know-how to emerging writers and directors is a moral lifeline for our creative community, particularly those in isolated environments. I look forward to working with Nicky and the team to find, connect and elevate new voices in the region.”

