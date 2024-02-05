Screen Australia CEO Deirdre Brennan, Nicholas Weinstock to speak at Screen Forever

An in-conversation session with new Screen Australia CEO Deirdre Brennan and insights from Invention Studios president Nicholas Weinstock are among the early highlights of this year’s Screen Forever conference, to be held on the Gold Coast next month.

Screen Producers Australia has unveiled a first-look program for the three-day event, which includes an on-stage discussion with Brennan, who succeeded Graeme Mason in the top job at the federal agency at the beginning of this year.

On day one, the former WildBrain chief operating officer will give her thoughts on the challenges, opportunities, and priorities for the year ahead as she settles into her new role at Screen Australia.

Also appearing as a speaker is Weinstock, whose producing credits Get Him to the Greek and Bridesmaids, as well as Showtime limited series Escape at Dannemora and AppleTV+ series Severance, which he continues to executive produce.

With projects currently in development in over a dozen countries – including Australia – Weinstock said it was a privilege to be able to connect with some of the people looking to change the industry, locally and worldwide, as part of the event.

“I am thrilled to get the chance to attend Screen Forever, both to see many of the great Australian writers, producers, and executives I’ve been conspiring with and — even more exciting — to meet new ones and hatch more partnerships and plans for game-changing series,” he said.

“The ambition and talent in Australia is bursting its seams these days, and it’s a privilege to be able to connect with some of the people looking to change the industry, locally and worldwide, with bold ideas and high-quality storytelling. The world – and the business – could use it.”

Days two and three of the conference will herald the return of the Meet the Buyers series, featuring content-focused panels that will tackle what each buyer is looking for to fill their slate, what trends and challenges they’ve faced in recent years, and what changes they expect to impact development over the coming months.

Representatives from the Nine Network, Foxtel Group, ABC, SBS, NITV and Stan will converge for two sessions focused purely on the unscripted space, while the heads of scripted and originals from the Foxtel Group, ABC, SBS, and Stan will gather for a third panel to dissect what they are looking for from comedy and drama.

Delegates will also have the opportunity to find out how to sell their content internationally with the new Meet the Commissioners: NZ session, in which commissioners from Sky New Zealand, TVNZ, and Warner Bros Discovery New Zealand will discuss the popularity and saleability of Australian content in the New Zealand market and vice versa.

The event will once again include a Meet the Funders series, featuring executives from Screen Australia and each of the state screen agencies. The three sessions will cover new funding initiatives, available support for emerging creatives, top tips for a strong grant application and collaborating across state borders.

As IF has reported, guests already confirmed to attend the conference include Paper Planes Productions president Alon Aranya, Head Gear Films founder and CEO Phil Hunt, Red Arrow Studios International’s Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia, and Fifth Season’s Ava Mustos.

Screen Forever will be held on the Gold Coast from March 19 – 21, with financing opportunities available through the SPA Connect Market, to be held March 26-27.