‘C*A*U*G*H*T’ (Trailer)

Stan Original series C*A*U*G*H*T follows four Australian soldiers, played by Kick Gurry, Ben O’Toole, Lincoln Younes, and Alexander England, that are sent on a secret mission to a war-torn country after the Australian Minister of Defence (Erik Thomson) texts a ‘secret file’ to the Princess of Behati-Prinsloo, a small island nation.

Mistaken for Americans, they are captured by freedom fighters (Fayssal Bazzi, Mel Jarnson and Dorian Nkono) and produce a hostage video that goes viral. When the soldiers reach celebrity status on social media, they realise that being caught might just be the best thing that could’ve happened to them.

The cast also includes Rebecca Breeds, Bella Heathcote, Bryan Brown, and Travis Fimmel, as well as international stars Susan Sarandon, Sean Penn, Matthew Fox, and Tuppence Middleton.

The series is directed, produced, and written by Gurry, with Michael and John Schwarz producing for Deeper Water Films alongside Brendan Donoghue, while Penn, who plays a fictionalised version of himself, executive producing with Stan’s Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie.

Following a deal with Fremantle, the series is due to launch exclusively on new streaming service ITVX in the UK in October 2023.

All episodes of C*A*U*G*H*T will be available on Stan from September 28.