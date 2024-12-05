Cheeky Little to stage Vegesaurs Immersive experience at Luna Park

ABC animated children’s series Ginger and the Vegesaurs will come to life at Luna Park in the new year via a new interactive experience.

Launching January 11, Vegesaurs Immersive will use spatially mapped audio and visual content mapping across 39 projectors in 20k pixels technology to recreate the lush jungles, epic volcanic lava flows, snowy mountains, and underwater gardens of the series across the amusement park’s grounds and newly enhanced Big Top venue.

Created by Gary Eck and Nick O’Sullivan, and produced by Cheeky Little, Ginger and the Vegesaurs is a Logie-nominated short-form animated series set in a world where the juiciest and freshest creatures ever rule the planet. Pre-school audiences follow Ginger, a young Tricarrotops, and her baby Pea-Rex buddies Minty, Wasabi, and Split.

The first episode premiered on ABC Kids and ABC iview in May 2022, with season three released in June this year.

Cheeky Little Founders David Webster and Patrick Egerton said the new immersive experience was about “sparking kids’ imaginations and creating a space where the whole family can share the experience”.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Luna Park to bring families in Australia a unique experience of one of our original shows,” they said.

“This is a world-first experience where families can experience the world of the vibrant animated characters of Vegesaurs Valley through play in a truly epic setting.”




