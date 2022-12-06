Thor actor Chris Hemsworth is the fourth recipient of AACTA’s Trailblazer Award, designed to recognise an Australian screen practitioner who inspires others in the industry.

It’s the first time the 39-year-old has received a prize from the organisation, with his only nomination coming in 2020 for Global Star of the Decade.

He will be presented the award at Wednesday’s ceremony by AACTA president Russell Crowe with whom he acted alongside in this year’s Sydney-shot Thor: Love and Thunder.

The former Home and Away star, who joins previous winners Simon Baker, Isla Fisher Rose Byrne, said he didn’t take his start in the Australian screen industry for granted.

“It’s a huge honour to accept the AACTA Trailblazer Award tonight from someone I have always looked up to and who also has paved the way for so many of us overseas,” he said.

“I’ll do whatever I can to champion our incredible crews and creatives to the rest of the world and encourage big productions to head down under.

“I’m looking forward to celebrating this lovely acknowledgement tonight with my family and friends.”

Despite now calling Byron Bay home, Hemsworth is synonymous with Australians who have made their mark in Hollywood, having maintained a steady presence on big-budget sets throughout the past decade.

Since landing the role of the Asgardian God of Thunder in 2011, he has gone on to appear in titles such as The Cabin in the Woods, Snow White and the Huntsman, Rush, Bad Times at El Royale, Men In Black: International, Extraction, and this year’s Spiderhead, as well as eight Marvel titles within the Thor and Avenger franchises.

His latest accolade caps off a busy year, which has included going from filming the Extraction sequel in Prague to being part of George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa, in Western Sydney and regional NSW.

Last month, Hemsworth announced he would be taking some time off from acting, after discovering he carried an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease while working on National Geographic’s Limitless.