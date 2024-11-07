Chris Pang, Jillian Nguyen join APSA juries

Actors Chris Pang and Jillian Nguyen are on juries for the 17th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA), to be held this month on the Gold Coast.

Pang will be joined by Papua New Guinea and New Zealand producer Kerry Warkia, Korean filmmaker and policymaker Park Kiyong, and Kazakh producer Yuliya Kim on the APSA International Jury, which will be led by Thailand writer/director Pen-ek Ratanaruang.

Nguyen will sit on the APSA Youth, Animation, Documentary International Jury alongside Japan and US-based producer Alex C Lo and Indonesian program director Gugi Gumilang, with Far East Film Festival founder Sabrina Baracetti serving as president.

Hong Kong curator Kiki Fung will take over as chair of the MPA APSA Academy Film Fund Jury from Andrew Pike, working with Indian director Ridham Janve and Singaporean film and TV producer Tan Si En.

A total of 31 films from 23 Asia Pacific countries will contest the awards, including Adam Elliot’s Memoir of Snail and Robert Connolly’s Magic Beach.

The 17th Asia Pacific Screen Awards will be preceded by the 6th Asia Pacific Screen Forum. Held over four days, the event comprises a series of networking events, roundtable discussions, workshops, panels, and screenings.

The program commences with Connect: Navigating the Human Side of Co-Productions, an immersive day of workshops focusing on emphasising the human element of co-productions.

The 17th Asia Pacific Screen Awards will take place on November 30 at The Langham, Gold Coast.