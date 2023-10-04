‘Christmess’ (Trailer)

Written and directed by Heath Davis, Christmess stars Steve Le Marquand as Chris Flint, a desperate, once famous actor fresh out of rehab who takes a job as a Santa Claus in a suburban strip mall, where he unexpectedly encounters his long-estranged daughter (Nicole Pastor) and infant grandson.

With the love and support of his sponsor, Nick (Darren Gilshenan), and a young, sharp-tongued musician in recovery named Joy (Hannah Joy), Chris sets out to stay sober in order to win his daughter’s forgiveness for Christmas.

Brick Studios’ Daniel Fenech produces in conjunction with Cindy Pritchard, Nicola Nossal, Rick Beecroft, Jai Kemp, and Matthew McCracken.

Bonsai Films will release Christmess in cinemas on November 30.