Agency CMC Talent is taking its services global, with the launch of CMC International (CMCI) in the US, UK and NZ.

The aim is to provide access to global opportunities, collaborations and networking across TV, stage, film, literature, commercial and entertainment for CMC clients who are eligible to work overseas and who have appeal on the world stage.

Cathy Baker and Claire Savage established CMC Talent in 2014 after careers in the entertainment industry across journalism, casting, production and advertising.

Their clients include Amy Manford, who is joining Andrea Bocelli’s Australian tour as one of his special guests, Dr Amantha Imber, who has just had a UK Penguin Random House book deal for Time Wise and Marc Fennell, who is presenting Australian-Canadian co-production Stuff the British Stole.

“During Covid we experienced a smaller world and the virtual office put us on the same screen as our colleagues around the world. With some solid contracts in the pipeline, establishing CMC International was the obvious next step for our business,” said Baker, MD and talent manager.

CMCI launches in partnership with LA-based music and entertainment manager Tara Joseph, who will be an exclusive worldwide co-manager.

Originally from London but now located in LA, Joseph’s career spans 25 years, including talent representation, running her own management company Jam Artists Group, and roles in TV formatting and production.

“We’ve enjoyed working with Tara for the past few years and initially, pre-Covid, we collaborated with Tara to support Josh Piterman’s music career when he played the lead in Phantom on the West End. Joining forces has meant that we can now agent and manage most contracts in-house internationally,” said Savage, executive director and head of talent.

Joseph said she was thrilled to partner with Baker and Savage, having already developed a strong working relationship.

“With a plethora of exciting talent at CMC, I am very much looking forward to working from an international standpoint to help create new and innovative opportunities for our CMCI roster,” she said.

“Australia has always been a hotbed for incredible talent so being able to tap into some of the best of the best and create international opportunities, is a very exciting prospect.”

CMC’s head office will remain in Melbourne.