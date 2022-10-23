The Steve Jaggi Company has begun production on its eighth romance film in Brisbane, Love By the Glass, starring US actress Susie Abromeit and Tim Ross.

Set against the background of locations such as Sirromet Wines and City Winery, the Colin Budds-directed story centres on Allee and her dreams of one day managing the boutique family winery owned by her grandparents (Jean-Pierre Yerma and Marita Wilcox).

When the vineyard runs into financial trouble, Allee and her brother Nick (Cameron Robbie) decide to work on a secret new wine blend in the hope it will turn their family fortunes around.

The plan hits an obstacle with the arrival of Ethan, a charismatic Wine Inc. representative on a mission to convince the vineyard owners to sell so he can secure a big promotion. Things get complicated as Allee and Ethan grow closer, yet want very different outcomes.

Producing are Steve Jaggi and Kelly Son Hing, with Kylie Pascoe co-producing and Vanessa Shapiro serving as executive producer. Athabasca Film will manage distribution of the film domestically, while international sales and distribution will be handled by the US-based Nicely Entertainment. The film is financed with the support of Xcelerate Action.

Jaggi said he was pleased to once again be partnering with Nicely Entertainment, having previously collaborated with the company on This Little Love of Mine, Netflix/10 series Dive Club, A Royal In Paradise, and Love In Bloom.

“We’re thrilled to be underway on another romantic feature with the team at Nicely, who share our passion for bringing modern love stories to romance fans here in Australia, and around the world,” he said.

“We’re delighted to once again be working with Susie Abromeit and Tim Ross, and to have the experience of Colin Budds at the helm.”

It’s the second time Abromeit has come to film in Australia, following Rogue Rubin’s Love in Bloom in 2021, also shot in Brisbane.

She said she was “very excited” to be back in the Sunshine State.

“Between the script, the team, and the crew, I can tell this is going to be a very special project that I’m already very proud of,” she said.

Budds, who has previously directed episodes of Home and Away, Reef Doctors, and H2O: Just Add Water, also said he was looking forward to sharing the film.

“I have spent a lot of time filming in Queensland over the years, and it’s fantastic to be back on set with this hardworking team here in Brisbane,” he said.