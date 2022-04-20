Cookbook author and Italian cuisine enthusiast, Silvia Colloca, returns to screens next month for another season of Cook Like An Italian.

In season three, she is dishing up the timeless Italian passion for homemade ingredients and the family food rituals that many Italian Australians still use today to eat well and educate each new generation on the sanctity of food and its connection to family.

Viewers will have the opportunity to experience Passata and Salami-making days firsthand, where all the generations gather to make a year’s supply of their favourite ingredients. For Australian Italians, these annual backyard family food rituals are essential, because they form a passionate nexus where culture, food, history, tradition, family, and recipes all meet and are passed on to younger generations.

Over the 10-episode series, Colloca will serve up plenty of signature dishes as well as a couple of contemporary takes on Italian cuisine, including zero waste, gluten-free and meal prep recipes.

Cook Like An Italian with Silvia Colloca premieres Tuesday, May 17 at 8pm on SBS Food, with encore episodes to run on Sundays at 6.30pm.