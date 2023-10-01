‘Disconnect Me’ (Trailer)

Alex Lykos’ documentary Disconnect Me follows the filmmaker as he disconnects from his smartphone for 30 days and examines the ever-pervasive role of technology in our lives.

Along the way, Lykos, known for films Alex & Eve and Me & My Left Brain, investigates the social impacts of the smartphone and social media, interviewing children, teenagers and adults.

Disconnect Me premiered at CinefestOz in August before playing at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney, with a number of Q&A screenings planned ahead of a limited theatrical release.

In addition to serving as both writer and director, Lykos also produced the film via company Lykos Entertainment alongside Peter Maple. Executive producers include Manish Shah, Chris Pappas and Bill Kritharas. Disconnect Me reunites Lykos with editor Miriana Marusic and sound designer Anthony Marsh, both of whom worked on Me & My Left Brain, with music composed by Cassie Parke and George Ellis, who recently composed the music for Lykos’ one-man-show Jawbone. Matt Ryan is director of photography.

Advance Q&A screenings:

6:30pm Friday October 13, Majestic Cinemas Port Macquarie NSW

2:00pm Saturday October 14 Majestic Cinemas Kempsey NSW

4:00pm Saturday October 14 Majestic Cinemas Nambucca NSW

6:30pm Saturday October 14 Majestic Cinemas Sawtell NSW

7:00pm Wednesday October 18, Cinema Nova VIC

Disconnect Me will then release nationally in 29 cinemas October 19. Kaleidoscope has secured worldwide sales rights (exclusive ANZ) and the film will be released in cinemas in the UK later this year.