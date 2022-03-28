Docklands Studios Melbourne’s Stage 6 has finally opened its doors, increasing the facility’s capacity by 60 per cent.

The new $46 million, 3,700 square metre stage features a completely soundproof set and a 900,000-litre, 4.5 metre-deep purpose-built water tank for shooting underwater scenes. An adjoining three-storey building houses studio operations and production offices as well as facilities, including a makeup room, green rooms and audition spaces.

The DSM lot from above. (Photo: Peter Glenane)

The first project to begin production in the stage will be Robbie Williams’ biopic Better Man, directed and co-written by Australian director Michael Gracey.

“With some of the best production staff and talent in the world, epic shooting locations and now the addition of Sound Stage 6, Victoria is a creative beacon for the biggest film and television projects at a global scale,” said Victorian Minister for Creative Industries Danny Pearson.

“Productions filmed here are creating thousands of local jobs, boosting local businesses, and injecting millions of dollars into our economy, this new super stage will see a significant increase to those benefits across the state.”

The gantry in Stage 6 is 17 metres high. (Photo: Peter Glenane)

Currently shooting elsewhere at DSM is Garth Davis’ Foe, produced by AC Studios, I Am That and See-Saw Films for Amazon Prime Video, and starring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal. Other recent productions to shoot on the lot include Netflix’s Clickbait, NBCUniversal’s La Brea and Paramount Television’s Shantaram.

CGI profile of the water pit in Stage 6. (Photo: Grimshaw Architects)

“While the facility has long been at the heart of the state’s screen production sector, the opening of Sound Stage 6 will boost our fast-growing reputation as a go-to destination for international producers,” said DSM chair David Hanna.

The opening of the stage also coincides with a transition in the leadership of Docklands, with Rod Allan, CEO since 2009, retiring. As IF has reported, Allan will be succeeded by Antony Tulloch, former general manager of operations at Iskander Malaysia Studios.

Production offices in Stage 6 annex. (Photo: Peter Glenane)

Sound Stage 6 has been delivered by Docklands Studios Melbourne, Development Victoria, Creative Victoria and VicScreen.