Disney+ will be the new home of BBC’s Doctor Who outside the UK and Ireland, ending more than 50 years of association between the time lord and the ABC.

As part of a new agreement between the British broadcaster and Disney Branded Television, new episodes of the series will screen exclusively on the BBC and the streamer at the end of the next year to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the program.

David Tennant will play the Fourteenth Doctor for three specials, before Ncuti Gatwa takes over the role as the Fifteenth Doctor over the festive season.

The announcement marks the end of an era for the ABC, which first purchased the rights in 1964.

In a statement, the broadcaster said it was “incredibly grateful to the generations of Whovians who have enjoyed Doctor Who with us”.

“After a long friendship, spanning more than 50 years, the universe has called the Doctor in a different direction, and Doctor Who will no longer appear on the ABC beyond the current season,” the broadcaster said.

A new logo for a new era! Doctor Who returns in 2023 on the @BBC in the UK and @DisneyPlus in the rest of the world



— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 25, 2022

“ABC audiences can currently enjoy past seasons of Doctor Who, including the recent Centenary Special, on ABC iview.

“Everyone at the ABC wishes the Doctor well on their adventures and we hope the Time Lord will visit us again at some stage in the future.”

The announcement coincides with a fresh Doctor Who logo that was also unveiled for the new era.

Returning showrunner Russell T Davies, who was responsible for the program’s revival in 2005, described the new partnership with Disney as “the best of both worlds”.

“With the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK,” he said.