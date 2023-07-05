‘Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia’ (Trailer)

After helping more than 5,000 people with their furry companions in the UK, “The Dogfather” Graeme Hall is turning his hand to Down Under’s chaotic canines for Network 10’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia.

Produced in house by 10, the series is based on the Avalon format Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly for UK broadcaster Channel 5.

The local version is narrated by Julia Morris and sees Hall work with Australia’s naughtiest hounds, ready to retrain those with the most outrageous, unusual, hilarious and, sometimes, downright disturbing behaviours.

The executive producer is Naomi Elkin, with executive producers for Avalon Tim Quicke and William Stanford. Series producer is Leisa Pratt, with shooter/producer directors Michael Nuvoletta, Nick Lacey and Mike Whyte.

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia premieres on 10 and 10 Play July 13 7.30pm.