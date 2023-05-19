‘Dolphins: Is Our Love Too Deep?’ (Trailer)



Sea Dog TV International’s Dolphins: Is Our Love Too Deep? is an investigative documentary that looks at the impact humans are having on wild dolphins through popular hand-feeding tourism programs in Australia.

Set to premiere on the ABC June 6 at 8.30pm, the doco explains that hand feeding in some locations has caused a litany of problems such as high calf mortality, aggressive behaviour, and reduced survival rates in the wild.

Dolphins: Is Our Love Too Deep? is directed by Leighton De Barros, and produced by Leighton and Jodie De Barros. Jode is also executive producer, while Leighton writes with Victoria Midwinter-Pitt.

Principal production funding comes from Screen Australia in association with ABC. Financed with support from Screenwest.