DoPchoice has launched the Snapbag Airglow for 1×2 LED panels such as Creamsource Vortex8 and Vortex8 Soft and ARRI Skypanel X21 and S60 Classic.

Airglow is inflatable and designed to allow LED panels to offer a bigger, softer indirect source, without a hard defined shadow. It can be oriented horizontally or vertically, and does not require an extra stand. Installation involves looping the anti-spill cover over the fixture and snapping the buckles closed on the two adjustable straps.

Unlike a typical front-facing soft box, Airglow creates a 45° triangular bounce, with the back wall forming the hypotenuse angle to push light out the perpendicular side. The back wall can be swapped from Ultra Bounce to Hard Silver Diffusion and also bleached and unbleached Muslin. For further light direction, there is also the option of adding the Snapgrid LCD 40°, Quarter, Half or Magic Cloth® diffusion.

The inflatable Airglow frame can be filled or deflated while affixed to the light panel or detached. It transports along with air pump in a purpose-made DoPchoice bag.

“The Airglow is an easy-to-use multitool that achieves in one beautiful package lighting techniques that used to require bouncing lights through frames, off ceilings or into polystyrenes. To have an attachment that gives so many different options, helps lead us back to the best aspects from traditional ways of lighting,” said gaffer Martin Smith, who has worked on films such as Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning and Transformers: The Last Night.