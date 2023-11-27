Lightbridge and DoPchoice launch Snapbridge

Lightbridge has partnered with DoPchoice to introduce a new reflective lighting solution in the Snapbridge Glide Kit.

The two companies argue the “layered lighting” gives a “uniquely creative and efficient way to paint with light and shadow that produces optimised skin tones”.

The Snapbridge adds a soft DoPchoice bounce around the Lightbridge Precision Reflector. It can be contained in a compact pouch and snaps out into a flat octagonal shape. Its shallow build and light weight is designed to make it portable and allow set ups even in tight spaces.

There are both dark and a white sides for two different modes. The white side, or Soft Mode, helps create gentle and bounced fill light around the precision reflector. On the reverse, the Dark Mode provides negative fill with a glow of light while reducing spill around the Precision Reflector. Both sides accept Lightbridge Precision Reflectors at their centre, thanks to the rail on the back of each Precision Reflector and the smart C-Wheel mount that fits standard 16mm Baby pin mounts. There is also an anti-rotation Lightbridge Extender to assist in mounting.

The Snapbridge Glide ready-to-go kit features: a Snapbridge 5-foot Shallow, one each 50×50 Lightbridge DIFF2 and DIFF3 Precision Reflector, one Speedbag 50, one C-Wheel Receiver, one Grip Bag, one Lightbridge 16mm Extension, and Cleaning Cloth. The Snapbridge 5-foot Shallow and DIFF Precision Reflectors can also be purchased as single items.