Eating Plants is a six-part docu-series that explores plant-based eating, one of the world’s fastest-growing culinary trends.

With consumers increasingly looking to improve their health and make more planet-friendly lifestyle choices, Eating Plants provides tips and recipe ideas, while also outlining the benefits of a vegan diet.

The series was filmed across six different countries – the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Israel, China, and Australia – and captures the rapid growth of the plant-based industry, which is predicted to have a value of more than $162 billion by 2030, according to a report by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Eating Plants engages with health experts, industry pioneers, and vegans that are leading the plant-based movement and attempting to change the face of the food industry forever.

The project is the brainchild of documentary filmmakers Kate Clere and Mick McIntyre(from Second Nature Films), who travelled the world throughout 2021 to shoot the series. Actor Martin Dingle-Wall is also on board as a producer.

The series is currently screening Fridays at 8pm (AEST) on SBS Food and streaming on SBS On Demand.

Special event cinema screening will take place at Melbourne’s Lido Cinemas on May 1 and at Sydney’s Ritz Cinemas Randwick on May 3.