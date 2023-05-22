‘Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story’ (Trailer)

Paul Goldman’s Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story charts the influence of the Mushroom Records founder via behind-the-scenes stories of domestic and international musicians he pioneered, delving into the unorthodox tactics that helped the well-loved industry figure build an empire.

Featuring interviews with Kylie Minogue, Dave Grohl, Sting, Ed Sheeran, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, and Jimmy Barnes, the documentary pays tribute to Gudinski and the musical history he helped shape.

It was produced by Bethany Jones and Paige McGinley, alongside co-producer Marie Maroun and executive producer Matt Gudinski. The creative team also included DOP Joanne Donahoe-Beckwith.

The Mushroom Studios production received principal production funding from Screen Australia in association with VicScreen, as well as financial support from the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA).

The film will have its world premiere as part of this year’s Melbourne International Film Festival on August 10 before being released in cinemas via Mushroom Studios on August 31.