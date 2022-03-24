Producer Emma Cooper is the new chair of Australians in Film (AiF), taking over from Simonne Overend.

The former public relations and brand strategist has been an AiF board member for the past four years and moves into the role from her position as deputy chair.

Her previous credits include being a co-executive producer on Stan Original series Bloom and producing Glendyn Ivin’s Penguin Bloom alongside Bruna Papandrea and Naomi Watts.

Cooper, who last year launched Australian production venture Broadtalk, said she looked forward to contributing to the future of the organisation.

“Since its launch 21 years ago, AiF has played an integral part in the careers of many of Australia’s finest talent, including Charmaine Bingwa and Mojean Aria from the Heath Ledger Scholarship, and the creation of Charlie’s, where Australian writers Sarah Scheller and Alison Bell created the Netflix hit series The Letdown,” she said.

“It has paved the way for emerging and diverse artists in front of and behind the camera,” she said.

“I would like to thank our retiring board members Eden Gaha and Unjoo Moon for their contribution to the board and of course pay tribute to Simonne Overend who has ably led our board as chair during these extremely challenging last two years that saw AiF grow in membership and engagement across the globe.”

AiF executive director Peter Ritchie said Cooper’s strong background in entertainment and strategic partnerships coupled with her passion for the Australian film and television would help guide the organisation through “this next exciting phase”.

“I’m really thrilled to welcome Emma as the new Chair of AiF,” he said.

“During her time on the board, she has demonstrated an unfaltering commitment to our organisation and team in Hollywood.”

Overend will remain on the board as a member of the executive committee and assume the new role as chair of industry development.

The rest of the board consists of Toby Borg, Rob Marsala, Karen Robson, Penny Smallacombe, Bec Smith, and Richard Weinberg.