The bulletins of The Newsreader are going global, with eOne announcing a slew of high-profile international sales for the ABC series.

The six-part drama has been licensed to 80 territories, with sales to the BBC (UK), ARTE (France and Germany), RTE (Ireland), Viaplay (the Nordic and Baltic regions, Poland and The Netherlands), Cosmo (Spain), Filmin (Portugal and 2nd window in Spain), Now TV (Hong Kong), TELUS (Canada) and NBCUniversal International Networks and Direct-To-Consumer (Latin America).

Created by Michael Lucas, The Newsreader centres on the frantic, busy heart of a commercial TV newsroom in the 1980s, while following the relationship between an ambitious young TV reporter (Sam Reid) and the star female news anchor (Anna Torv).

The series was produced by Lucas and Joanna Werner, of Werner Film Productions, with Emma Freeman directing. Werner also executive produces with Stuart Menzies and ABC executive producers Sally Riley and Brett Sleigh.

eOne president of international distribution Stuart Baxter said the series had received an “overwhelmingly positive” response.

“Delivering this type of captivating content is part of our ongoing commitment to bring premium and gripping programming to our clients around the world,” he said.

The Newsreader was ABC’s most watched drama of 2021, and secured a total average audience of 1.5 million across all linear and BVOD platforms.

The series garnered 16 nominations at last year’s AACTA Awards, where it went on to win Best Drama Series, Best Production Design in Television, and Best Direction in Drama or Comedy. Anna Torv won Best Lead Actress in a Drama and William McInnes won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama.