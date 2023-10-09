espresso Displays launches portable touchscreen 17 Pro

Australian company espresso Displays today unveiled its next-generation touchscreen, which includes 4K resolution, a 1 billion colour and 10 bit spectrum and 450 nits of brightness.

The espresso 17 Pro, crafted from aerospace aluminium, works via a single USB-C connection with thousands of devices, and there are compatibility options are available for devices that do not support USB-C.

Its development was based on interviews, focus groups, and feedback from professionals in various sectors, including animators, artists, illustrators, content creators and producers, and business executives.

“We’ve listened intently to how people work today and where work trends are evolving. Our innovation responds directly to what we see and hear from our customers, partners, and collaborators, which is why our products do not sit within the confines of traditional tech product categories,” says espresso Displays co-founder and CEO William.

The company has also introduced ‘Jot by espresso’, which acts as a digital sketch pad that sits over the top of a desktop environment, allowing users to sketch, take notes, and transfer content. Jot will be available to all 17 Pro customers as a free download.

espresso 17 Pro will also launch with a range of custom accessories, including a new portable stand that secures magnetically to the rear of the display. The adjustable espresso Stand Pro allows for work at various angles and heights, including portrait and landscape modes. Optimised for drawing and sketching, Stand Pro can be set securely to an 18-degree angle with a purple accented built-in kick-stand.

espresso Creator, a paper-esque screen protective adhesive layer for the 17 Pro will also be available.

Available as an additional accessory, Case 17 is a folio-style protector and kick-stand designed to attach to 17 Pro via magnets.

In addition, the espresso Charge is battery pack is custom-shaped to fit flush beneath Stand Pro, elevating the 17 Pro to a taller position. When used with espressoFlow, users can dynamically switch charging direction between their device and Charge, and monitor battery consumption and diagnostics via an updated power tracking dashboard. At 27,000mAh / 99wH, Charge complies with international aviation standards for luggage.

espresso 17 Pro is available for presale from October 10, with shipping to commence in November. Launch bundle offers are available via a deposit. The 17 Pro pre-sale Studio Bundle will offer an espresso Charge for free. The 17 Pro pre-sale Essentials Bundle will offer a Stand Pro for free (details below).

Australian pricing and pre-sale bundle offers: