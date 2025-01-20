ADVERTISEMENT

Event wrap-up: Flickerfest 2024 launch

·
BusinessFilmMarketing
·

More than 400 guests and attendees gathered at the iconic Bondi Pavilion for an evening of speeches, film screenings and after party to celebrate the start of the 34th annual Flickerfest on Friday night.

The star-studded guest list included Joel Edgerton and his parents, there to support brother Nash Edgerton and daughter Yumi who feature in Nash’s short film Candy Bar, which has its world premiere at Flickerfest.

Other guests included Tim Minchin, Damon Herriman (who also stars in Nash’s film), Tara Morice and Gia Carides (both actors from iconic Australian film Strictly Ballroom, which was this year’s Flickerfest trailer theme), Guy Gross, Remmy Hii, Craig Pearce, Belinda Bromilow, Anna Phillips, Michelle Stephenson and Natasha Basset.

