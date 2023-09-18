‘Every Family Has a Secret’ (Season 4 Trailer)

The fourth season of Every Family Has a Secret, hosted by Noni Hazlehurst, opens with siblings Jacquie Blatchford and Michael Damnjanovic travelling to France, Italy, and the UK on a mission to find answers about how their French-born mother came to Australia after WWII.

Shocking revelations continue as Sofia Rios Miranda seeks to find if there is any truth to a family rumour that her great-grandparents stole a British baby and changed his identity to ensure he remained with them, while a DNA test dramatically turns the life of adoptee Penny Mackieson upside down when it is revealed she has Greek heritage and has spent twenty years reunited with the wrong birth mother.

Later in the series, proud Koori woman Paula Morrison, who was raised as an orphan, discovers her Austrian-born father is in fact still alive and later unearths the truth about Nazi allegiances in her family’s history; retiree Rod Cordery and sister Sandra Rowlands journey to the UK where they discover the identity of their biological father and meet half-sisters they never knew they had; leading historian Professor Grace Karskens travels to the Netherlands and Germany to uncover the truth about a missing uncle; and Ming Balintong is granted his greatest wish when he finally learns the identity of his biological father.

The four-part series is produced by Artemis Media for SBS, in association with Screenwest and Lotterywest.

It will premiere Thursday, October 19 at 7.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand, with new episodes airing weekly.