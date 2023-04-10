Directed by Alex von Hofmann, Evie is set in a world decimated by nuclear war, where barbaric clans and genetically modified dinosaurs roam the Australian countryside.

Evie must venture alone to a distant farmhouse to seek medical supplies for her dying father.

Produced by Kate Separovich and writer/editor Luke Martin for Lake Martin Films, the cast includes Melody Rom, Ben Mortley, Paul Montague, and Leon Ewing.

The short was shot by Meredith Lindsay, with contributions from visual effects lead Ben Wotton, composer Dmitri Golovko, costume designer Texx Montana and hair and makeup designer Kate Anderson. A feature-length version of the concept is in the works.

Evie is available to view via the Omeleto YouTube channel.