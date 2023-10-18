Fin Design + Effects to partner with Zero VFX, Mavericks VFX

Sydney-based VFX studio Fin Design + Effects has been acquired by investment firm Arenova Capital in a move that will see it partnered with Boston’s Zero VFX and Toronto’s Mavericks VFX.

Like the North American companies – who were acquired by Arenova earlier this year in a move designed to allow for the formation of a new visual effects group – Fin will maintain full creative autonomy and continue to operate under its existing brand and leadership.

Established in 2001, Fin has been on a significant growth trajectory the last decade as it has expanded into long-form; whereas it had 20 staff eight years ago, today it has 150. Its recent credits include The Creator, Extraction 2, Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania, and M3GAN.

Fin founder and CEO Emma Daines will be named chairperson and be appointed to the group’s board of directors. Chris Spry shall continue in his leadership role of Fin and will also be named a managing partner of the group alongside Brian Drewes and Brendan Taylor, founders of Zero and Mavericks.

The creative leadership team at Fin also remains the same, including head of VFX Alastair Stephen and VFX supervisors Justin Bromley and Stuart White, who have both been with the since its inception.

“When I founded Fin 22 years ago, it was with the desire and intent to create a boutique environment for directors, artists, and producers to collaborate where the emphasis was on creativity and quality. We built a nurturing, stimulating and respectful culture with a common goal, craft and finesse. Today, as we partner with fellow innovators in the industry, that ambition remains firm and I genuinely believe, as a group, this puts us on a path towards greater heights and

opportunities,” said Daines in a statement.

“I am steadfastly on board to maintain that ambition and looking forward to working with Arenova and the other group companies to continue shepherding this collective towards our shared vision.”

Fin’s partnership with Zero and Mavericks, rather than a merger of operations or personnel, is designed to bolster sales and marketing, bolster bids and allow it to share technology developments as required. It will not share shots with the two companies, but they may share projects.

Spry tells IF he hopes the deal will allow Fin business sustainability, and opportunities to bid on larger projects and grow while returning an artist focus.

“We’ve got a lot of talented people and they do great work. It’s a chance to get exposed to more interesting and diverse projects of a bigger scope.”

He adds that Arenova is not the first to knock on Fin’s door, but is “far and away” the most appropriate.

Arenova, based in Dallas, Texas and founded last year, has a stated focus on “founder-owned and founder-led companies in the middle market.”

“From our earliest conversations, it was clear that Emma and team were kindred spirits. Their steadfast commitment to their craft, their people and their culture aligned with our own values and we are honoured that Fin has entrusted us to be its partner for its next chapter,” said Arenova Captial managing partner David Li.

“Fin’s inclusion enhances our global reach and creative capabilities and further builds towards our conception of a scale VFX company with artists at its centre.”

In a joint statement, Brewes and Taylor of Zero and Mavericks said they had long been admirers of Fin’s artistic quality and depth of talent. “This collaboration underscores the group’s focus on fostering a talent-first environment, championing innovation, and crafting exceptional visual effects.”