AACTA has selected the top five finalists for this year’s Reg Grundy Award, designed to fund new ideas in unscripted entertainment, after two rounds of pitches and tasks.

The finalists’ ideas include an informative panel program, a futuristic take on TV dating, a gameshow for big kids, a makeover show for the modern world and a factual program that delves into contestant’s greatest fears.

Each finalist team will now meet with a panel of judges to receive guidance on how to perfect their pitch and ensure their materials are market ready. Advice on TV development and pitching will be given to the teams by Sparkle Pictures’ Debbie Cuell, WTFN’s Steve Oemcke, Sharon Wheeler, Marion Farrelly, and Ian Hogg.

The final pitch will be held next week, with the recipient of the award will be announced December 1. They receive a $50,000 prize and a chance to see their idea become a reality.

Cuell said she was impressed by this year’s entrants.

“To see such creative, unique and well thought out ideas across several different non-scripted genres is representative of the creativity and talent we have here in Australia,” she said.

The five 2022 Reg Grundy Award Finalists and their loglines are as follows:

Bubble Raft | Carolyn Swindell

It’s Gruen Transfer and Good News Week for science.

Facing the Fear | Rachel Kayrooz

A psychological reality show, walking guests through their journey of facing and overcoming their deepest traumas and fears. Inspiring, gripping and emotive viewing to change the narrative of how we look at mental health and trauma.

Love Virtually | Duane Hatherly, Louise Schultze

A revolutionary new dating series where singles search for love, through dates, games and eliminations, in the gamified world of virtual reality!

Mr. Wolf | Jayden O’Shea, George Harrington

Mr. Wolf is a reality competition series that pits 20 adults against one another over five supersized childhood-themed games. Only three contestants survive and compete in the final game, where they face off against the villainous Mr. Wolf for the chance to win a cash prize.

Woke Up, Australia! | Meaghan Wilson Anastasios

Wake-overs for a brave, new world.