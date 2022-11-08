In Films’ Folau is a two-part documentary centred on one of Australia’s most gifted and controversial athletes – Israel Folau – and how a social media post landed him at the heart of our culture wars, derailing careers in the process.

Folau’s story is examined in all its multilayered complexity, featuring crucial Pasifika voices and exploring the nexus between freedom of religion and speech, protection from discrimination for the LGBTQIA+ community, and how far the workplace can reasonably go to balance the two.

Part one traces Israel Folau’s upbringing in the devout Christian traditions of the Pasifika community, whose other ‘religion’ is rugby. It follows his meteoric and record-setting rise through three football codes, culminating in 73 appearances for the Wallabies. While initially grappling with the pitfalls of fame and fortune, when his father Eni experiences a major health scare, Folau re-evaluates his choices, setting him on a path that will alter the course of his career and life forever.

Part two picks up with Folau posting an internet meme that rocks the nation and sees him sacked by Rugby Australia. With insider accounts, this episode unpicks what happens in the hours, days, and weeks that follow and shows the impact it had on the Pasifika community – straight and queer. As he fights his former employer in the courts of justice and public opinion, he finds an ally in the Australian Christian Lobby, becoming a voice in Australia’s political cycle, galvanising forces debating the impact of a proposed religious discrimination bill.

Folau was directed by Nel Minchin and executive produced by Ivan O’Mahoney, with ABC commissioning editor Jo Chichester and ABC head, screen sport and events, Kath Earle, also involved. The documentary received principal production investment from Screen Australia and was developed with support from Screen NSW.

Part one will air Monday, November 21 at 8.45pm on ABC TV and ABC iview, followed by part two on Monday, November 28 at 8.45pm.