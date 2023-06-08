Four WA-based teams selected to make short docs for ABC’s ‘Art Works’ series

Screenwest and the ABC have selected four filmmaking teams who will each receive $10,000 to produce and deliver a 3-8 minute documentary segment profiling the work of a resident Western Australian artist or arts company, to be then broadcast as part of the ABC’s Art Works series.

The factual stories include: an artist who uses his wheelchair as his trusty steed to conquer the modern art world, an 80-year old artist transforming her home into a mosaic masterpiece, the first female Composer in Residence at the West Australian Symphony Orchestra, and a journey into the mind of a world-renowned video artist and animator.

The ABC Art Works Documentary Initiative is aimed at getting emerging to mid-career teams from WA broadcast credits.

“ABC Factual and Culture is committed to investing in emerging creatives so it’s fantastic to see such rich stories emerging from this initiative. I look forward to bringing these WA stories to the nation’s art loving audiences,” said ABC acting head of factual and culture Richard Huddleston.

Screenwest documentary executive Paul Williams added: “Congratulations to the filmmaking teams, whose projects are set to uncover and celebrate imaginative, diverse stories from within WA’s arts community. We look forward to seeing these four documentary segments come to life.”

The four documentary segments will feature on Art Works later in 2023.

The recipients and projects are:

In Conversation with Myself and Others

In Conversation with Myself and Others profiles the life of Bruno Booth, a talented artist who defies ableist assumptions and conquers the art world with humour, creativity, and a trusty wheelchair.

Key Creatives: Producer: Isabel Turner Director: Lucy Messenger





Art House

Evi Ferrier, a joyous icon of the Perth art world, has spent the last thirty years transforming her home into a miraculous work of mosaic art. Now, as she nears the age of 80, she is ready to open her doors to Art Works, to show Australia her greatest work.

Key Creatives: Producer: Mahmudul Raz Writer/Director: Mason Fleming





Olivia

Olivia Davies is the Composer In Residence at the West Australian Symphony Orchestra, and the first female to hold this position in its almost 100 years. This short documentary focuses on Olivia’s current project titled ‘Murmuration’ – a choral work that she is composing for WASO’s Chorus.

Key Creatives: Producer: Caeley Wesson Director/Co-Producer: Melle Branson





Tee Ken Ng

From freezing cold swims in the depths of winter to the wildest imaginative artistic outputs, Tee Ken Ng’s mind is one that pushes the boundaries of life and art to extremes, and one we all could learn a lot from.