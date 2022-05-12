Foxtel has entered into a multi-year content partnership with Sony Pictures that covers a range of new releases, library movies, and TV series.

Film titles to come under the agreement include new releases, such as Spider-Man™: No Way Home, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Uncharted, Where the Crawdads Sing, and Bullet Train; franchises like Spider-Man, Men in Black, Jumanji, Ghostbusters, Charlie’s Angels, The Karate Kid and Bad Boys; and a library that incorporates Jerry McGuire, A Few Good Men, 50 First Dates, Erin Brockovich, Step Brothers, Gandhi and Little Women, among others.

There are also TV series, ranging from action-drama series S.W.A.T. to sitcoms, The Nanny and Seinfeld, as well as an extensive range of kids and family content, including Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, The Smurfs, Hotel Transylvania 1 and 2, Peter Rabbit, Surfs Up and The Emoji Movie.

The catalogue of movies and new releases from Sony Pictures will be available for subscribers to stream on-demand on Foxtel and BINGE, including in a range of box sets.

Foxtel Group chief content and commercial officer Amanda Laing said the deal highlighted the company’s “continued strength as a local partner of choice for leading global studios”.

“As Australia’s favourite provider of entertainment and sport content, with over 4.5 million subscribers, we can deliver Sony Pictures’ amazing content to audiences with more reach in this market than ever before,” she said.

Sony Pictures Entertainment executive vice president for International Distribution, Mike Wald described Foxtel as a “valued partner”.

“We are delighted to continue to build upon our long-standing relationship, bringing our incredible slate of new movies together with our iconic library to Foxtel Group audiences,” he said.