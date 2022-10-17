Foxtel has revived the Julia Zemiro and Brian Nankervis-hosted RocKwiz, with the music trivia series set to return to screen next year.

Originally made for SBS, where it ran for 14 seasons, Renegade Films’ RocKwiz has been off air for more than six years, though has continued via stage shows.

Joining Zemiro and Nankervis in the new Foxtel version are human scoreboard Dugald and a new look RocKwiz Orkestra.

Following the typical format, each of the eight episodes will see the hosts and Orkestra joined by contestants and two surprise musical guests, who will each perform solo before finishing the episode in a duet.

This time around, the series will have a shorter 30-minute format, filmed on a new set in front of a live studio audience. Production will begin in Melbourne in November.

The new RocKwiz Orkestra will feature Peter Luscombe (musical director and drums), Clio Renner (keyboard and backing vocals), Bill McDonald (bass guitar), and Olympia (lead guitar and backing vocals).

RocKwiz is co-created by Renegade’s Ken Connor and Peter Bain-Hogg with Nankervis.

Foxtel Group executive director of entertainment Marshall Heald – formerly of SBS – said he was thrilled to be working with the Renegade team to bring the format back to screens.

“RocKwiz offers a clever combination of music trivia, comedy and live music that is inherent to its broad and long-lasting appeal,” he said.

Co-host Zemiro said: “It’s not often you get a second bite at the cherry. RocKwiz hasn’t been on TV in a long time, but we will be back on screens to celebrate our music genius contestants.

“I can’t wait to welcome back new and established musicians to join in the quiz and surprise us with an unexpected duet.”

Nankervis said the team was delighted to be making brand new episodes.

“We miss the excitement, the challenge and the sheer joy of recording new episodes. We’ve spent the last six years touring our live show and we’ve maintained and sharpened our skills, developed as performers and discovered fresh musical talent that we can’t wait to bring to our viewers.

“As always our musical guests will be a wonderful mixture of household names and exciting up and coming artists and our contestants will demonstrate staggering levels of knowledge.”

RocKwiz will premiere on FOX8 in 2023 and will be available on demand.