Former Screenwest development and production executive Franziska Wagenfeld has joined training organisation Wide Angle Tasmania as executive director, taking over from Abi Binning.

Originally from Berlin, Franziska studied filmmaking in San Francisco, as well sociology and politics in Berlin and at Swinburne University, where she would go on to be a lecturer.

The independent producer spent the past three years at Screenwest, prior to which she was the development and investment manager at Film Victoria.

She has also managed the Victorian branch of the Australian Film, Television and Radio School (AFTRS), and was executive producer for Melbourne’s screen resource organisation Open Channel.

Her production credits span feature films, documentaries, short films and TV dramas, including Pene Patrick’s Playing for Charlie and Ann Turner’s Irresistible, which starred Susan Sarandon, Sam Neill, and Emily Blunt.

Wagenfeld said she was looking forward to building on the organisation’s track record for developing screen talent and culture in Tasmania.

“With the world celebrating local, diverse, stories, the role of a grassroots organisation such as WAT could not be more relevant,” she said.

Established in 2003 with the support of the federal and state governments, Wide Angle Tasmania is an independent community not-for-profit organisation designed to offer opportunities and resources to the state’s screen sector.

Wide Angle chairman David Gurney said the board was “delighted” with the appointment.

“Her experience and expertise will be invaluable to the Tasmanian screen industry and we are looking forward to this next exciting chapter for Wide Angle,” he said.