‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ (Trailer)

Legendary Pictures’ Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own.

The next chapter in the Monsterverse delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these beings and tied them to humankind forever.

The film stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen.

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio and Simon Barrett and Jeremy Slater, from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character Godzilla, owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni, and Brian Rogers.

Wingard executive produces with Jen Conroy, Jay Ashenfelter, Yoshimitsu Banno, and Kenji Okuhira.

The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong was shot in Queensland with support from the Federal Government’s Location Incentive Program and Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.

The film will be released in Australian cinemas on March 28 via Warner Bros.