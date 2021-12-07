Anthony Hayes’ Gold will screen in select cinemas via Madman Entertainment from January 13, before heading onto Stan on Australia Day.

The thriller stars Zac Efron and Hayes as two drifters who stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found in the desert, only to have dreams of immense wealth and greed take hold. They hatch a plan to protect and excavate their bounty with one man leaving to secure the necessary equipment to pull it out of the earth. The other man remains and must endure harsh desert elements, preying wild dogs and mysterious intruders, whilst battling the sinking suspicion that he has been abandoned to his own fate. Susie Porter also stars.

John Schwarz and Michael Schwarz’s Deeper Water Films, produced the film alongside Hayes for Rogue Star Pictures. Hayes co-wrote the script with Polly Smyth.

Executive producers are Silvio Salom, Nick Forward, Paul Wiegard, Nicholas Cole and Andrew Mann.

Gold was developed and financed with the assistance of the South Australian Film Corporation. Altitude Film Sales is handling global sales.