Goran Stolevski’s sophomore feature Of An Age has impressed in the west, winning the $100,000 CinefestOZ Film Prize on Saturday evening.

The coming-of-age drama beat out Gracie Otto’s Seriously Red, Matt Nable’s Transfusion, and Jub Clerc’s Sweet As for the award, which was presented by WA Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Roger Cook at the festival’s gala night at Orana Cinemas Busselton.

Set and shot in Melbourne, the story depicts the brief, but lingering, romance between two young men – Elias Anton (Barracuda) and Thom Green (Dance Academy) – over the course of one sweltering summer’s day in 1999.

The film was produced by Causeway Films’ Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings.

In receiving the prize, Stolevski said he was “grateful and absolutely thrilled”.

“It’s been such a beautiful experience and receiving this award on top of just having been able to be part of the festival is just incredible,” he said.

Elias Anton in ‘Of An Age’.

Jury chair Richard Roxburgh, who was joined on this year’s judging panel by Emma Booth, Melissa Kelly, Meyne Wyatt, Adam Piron, and Tony Ayres, said the jury had been “deeply moved” by the film.

“It haunted us, and it was an experience that touched us all on a personal level,” he said.

“The director pushed formal boundaries, rooting their film in a very personal perspective, that balanced its specificity and crafted a world that made its story a universal one. After intense deliberation, we had to make an incredibly difficult decision after reflecting on all of the incredible films in the competition.“

Roxburgh was also among those recognised at the gala event, named the CinefestOZ 2021 Screen Legend for his contribution to the Australian film industry

“I am so honoured to receive this award and support this important festival that champions Australian films, stories, and filmmakers,” Roxborough said.

The 15th iteration of the West Australian festival drew to a close on Sunday, having incorporated 270 film screenings and events across 35 locations in the state’s south west, including Augusta, Bunbury, Busselton, and Margaret River.