Indie distributor Gravitas Ventures has snapped up North American rights to Tyler Atkins’ Bosch and Rockit, with the coastal drama to be released under the new title of Ocean Boy theatrically and on-demand on February 3.

Taken from the life of the writer-director, the Byron Bay-shot film stars Luke Hemsworth and Rasmus King as a father-son duo who embark on a journey that takes on different meanings to each of them while encompassing elements of love and forgiveness.

Atkins produced alongside Jamie Arscott, John Schwarz, and Cathy Flannery, with Vicki Scotts serving as executive producer.

He told IF that while there had been multiple distribution offers, Gravitas “saw what the film was trying to say”.

“When you sign the contract, it’s such a long journey with whoever takes your film on,” he said.

“Obviously, Gravitas is a great independent distributor, so we were really grateful to work with everyone there.”

While acknowledging it could be challenging for Australian films to break into international markets, he never made the film just to be seen in his home country.

“I made it for people that want to talk about parenting and how the repercussions of choices can affect kids, so I’m really excited that it can be released in US theatres, along with VOD as well,” he said.

In comments published on Deadline, Gravitas’ senior director of acquisitions, Bill Guentzler, who negotiated the deal on behalf of the company, said the distributor was proud to be bringing the film into theatres and homes early next year.

“Luke Hemsworth and Rasmus King bring to life a magical tale of the deep connection between a father and son that we believe will touch the hearts of audiences,” he said.

The filmmakers have been working with international sales agent Film Bridge Entertainment to secture further overseas distribution and are also aiming for a domestic streaming release.

Bosch and Rockit was released in Australian cinemas in August via Madman Entertainment.