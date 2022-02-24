Fremantle Australia has named Greg Woods as CEO while outlining a new company structure that will bring its entertainment, reality, and gameshows under Eureka Productions.

Having replaced previous CEO Chris Oliver-Taylor in an interim capacity following his departure to Netflix at the end of last year, Woods will now lead the company as it focuses on drama, documentary, and factual programming, such as upcoming ABC surfing drama Barons and Netflix’s Heartbreak High reboot.

The restructure means Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin’s Eureka Productions, which Fremantle increased its majority stake in last year, will take over production on titles such as Australia’s Got Talent, Australian Idol and Farmer Wants A Wife.

Prior to taking the top job, Woods served as Fremantle’s chief financial officer for nearly 14 years.

In a statement, Fremantle CEO Jennifer Mullin said he was well suited to take the reins of the company.

“Greg has been a key part of the Fremantle Australia leadership team for 13 years, this is a natural progression at an exciting time for the business,” she said.

“And I have known and worked with Chris and Paul for many years and have no doubt that our entertainment catalogue in Australia will continue to thrive in their hands.”