Hannah Diviney, Michael Wrenn added to line-up for Bus Stop Films summit

Bus Stop Films’ inaugural Driving Change summit will include a screening of Natalie Bailey’s SXSW-selected comedy Audrey and appearances from actor Hannah Diviney and producer Michael Wrenn.

Diviney makes her feature acting debut in the upcoming film, in which she plays the daughter of a frustrated mother who lives vicariously through the dreams she seeks to instill in her offspring.

The author, writer, and disability advocate will appear alongside Wrenn and Job Access general manager Daniel Valiente-Riedl on the journey that led to her landing the role of Norah Lipsick and the support offered to the production through Job Access, the federal government’s main disability employment service.

She joins a raft of new speakers for the event, to be held over one night (November 17) and two days (November 18-19) at Sydney’s Bondi Pavillion, including Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth, journalist Leigh Sales, Media Diversity Australia disability affairs officer Lisa Cox, actor

Louise Yates, and the ABC’s National Disability Affairs reporter, Nas Campanella.

It comes after an initial program announcement in May revealing that renowned disability advocate Keely Cat-Wells would deliver the keynote address. Stand-up comedian and disability advocate Madeline Stewart and body positivity advocate April Hélène-Horton were also confirmed as MCs for the event.

Bus Stop Films CEO Tracey Corbin-Matchett said the organisation was “extremely pleased” to bring the summit to life.

“Never before have the different sectors of the Australian screen and advertising industries come together to celebrate the disability community and explore how the dynamic sectors can do better and be better around disability employment,” she said.

“Content is the biggest driver of change, and this summit will showcase how we can enact human rights, and creative and economic outcomes through the employment of Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent people.

“I encourage policymakers, producers, creatives, and commissioners to join us in Driving Change.”

Driving change will be held in partnership with Screen NSW, Netflix, and the ABC, with Bus Stop Films also working with Unilever.

