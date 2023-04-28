‘Hannah Gadsby: Something Special’ (Trailer)

Hannah Gadsby will return to Netflix with another comedy special, Something Special, on May 9.

Produced by Guesswork Television and directed by Gadsby’s wife Jenney Shamash, the set sees the comedian talks about their wedding and traumatic encounters with a bunny. The special was filmed at the Sydney Opera House in 2022.

Gadsby’s first Netflix special, Nanette, went on to win a Peabody award and a Primetime Emmy Award. Their follow-up, Douglas, was nominated for two Primetime Emmy awards and won an AACTA Award.

Executive producers of Hannah Gadsby: Something Special are Gadsby, Shamash, Kevin Whyte and Kathleen McCarthy.

Gadsby has a multi-title deal with Netflix, including a multi-comic special that they will host and produce.