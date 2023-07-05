There’s been more movement at the top of the nation’s screen agencies, with former WildBear Entertainment head of production Holly Trueman appointed CEO of Screen Canberra.

A day after Screen Queensland named Jacqui Feeney as its new leader, Trueman was announced as the successor to long-time CEO Monica Penders, who will step down from the position in September.

She joins from the Canberra Environment Centre, where she was executive director. Her roles prior to that include head of production and executive producer at Wildbear Entertainment, as well as producer for the ABC, and a postdoctoral researcher for CSIRO.

Trueman said she was grateful to be given the opportunity to support the local industry.

“I’ve been active in the TV and film industry for many years, and to be able to help other filmmakers and storytellers tell their stories and to share stories from Canberra is the pinnacle for me,” she said.

“I hope to bring a holistic look to how we can support, not just the incredible emerging talent, but also the amazing practitioners who are currently operating in the city and are the beating heart of the sector.

“Screen Canberra has achieved so much under Monica Penders’ leadership, and I’m excited to be able to build on the great work that has been done. I’d like to see the size of the local screen industry increase. “

Trueman added that the Canberra region had “an abundance of talented and award-winning creatives and professionals”, a fact she intended to communicate to the rest of Australia and the world in her new role.

“By growing the reputation of our local industry, we can create professional opportunities and establish a sustainable, thriving hub where residents can advance their careers and businesses,” she said.

“It’s exciting that the ACT Government also shares these values and can see the impact the local screen industry has, not just economically but the cultural benefits as well. In my role as CEO of Screen Canberra, I’m looking forward to working with the government and supporting the industry to thrive.”

Screen Canberra board chair David Court expressed his enthusiasm about Trueman’s appointment,

“We are delighted to welcome Holly Trueman as our new CEO,” he said.

“Her remarkable leadership skills, extensive industry experience, and passion for fostering creativity align perfectly with our organisation’s vision. We are confident that Screen Canberra will continue to flourish under Holly’s guidance, further cementing its position as a key player in the film and television landscape.”