Screen Canberra CEO Monica Penders will step down from her position in September after nearly 15 years with the agency.

Her tenure has included overseeing funding initiatives such as the $5 million CBR Screen Investment Fund and the pilot CBR Screen Attraction Fund, while also being involved in Trade Missions with the ACT Government to Singapore and New Zealand to further opportunities for local talent and industry.

Other highlights include the development of Screen POD, designed so participants could gain practical experience and have opportunities to build connections, as well as working closely with the University of Canberra to offer the first Graduate Certificate in Screen Development.

Penders, who will undertake some travel before deciding on her next move, identified helping creators have a realistic, market-focused approach to content development as one of her most significant accomplishments.

“It has been a true pleasure to be part of this incredible organisation and to have worked alongside many talented people,” she said.

“The local industry has accomplished so much over the past 15 years and will continue to grow from strength to strength.

“Giving individuals the knowledge, tools, and opportunities to see their passion or project go the distance is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do. Our recent partnership with Bus Stop Films for their Accessible Film Studies Program has seen 30 students in two cohorts this year. This is opening up a world of possibilities for people with intellectual disabilities. Everyone has a story to tell.”

Screen Canberra chair David Court paid tribute to Penders for her efforts in “putting the Canberra screen capabilities on the map”.

“Monica has made an extraordinary contribution to Screen Canberra and Canberra itself,” he said.

“Her passion for filmmaking and filmmakers has been inspirational. It is fair to say that without her leadership over nearly 15 years, the local industry would not have made the amazing progress it has.”

The Screen Canberra board will be conducting an executive search over the coming months to find a replacement.