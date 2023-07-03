Screen Queensland names Jacqui Feeney CEO

The Screen Queensland board has announced Jacqui Feeney will be the agency’s next chief executive officer.

Feeney brings more than 25 years in the industry to the role, with experience across content creation, distribution and rights negotiations. She was previously managing director of Fox Networks Group and National Geographic for five years until the axing of flagship channels, FX and Nat Geo People in 2018. She has also held senior roles at Foxtel, including director of Presto and Foxtel on demand and head of content partnerships.

Her career has also seen her be CEO of World Movies and work at Screen NSW, ABC TV and the BBC London. More recently Feeney has worked with Kentel, and advised start-up businesses and founders on their growth strategies, and is a board director at Fishburners. Feeney was also the chair of Sydney Film Festival for seven years, and has held board positions with Nickelodeon, ASTRA and Documentary Australia.

Feeney replaces Courtney Gibson, who resigned as Screen Queensland CEO in April after six months in the role. In the interim, chief creative officer Belinda Burns has been acting chief.

As CEO, Feeney will be tasked with implementing Screen Queensland’s 2023-25 strategic plan, expanding the local screen industry and further bolstering Queensland’s reputation as global production destination.

“Ms Feeney is extremely well placed to lead the agency with her vast capabilities across stakeholder relations with government bodies, international studios and broadcasters, as well as contract negotiations and business and product development,” said Screen Queensland chair Roslyn Atkinson said, who also thanked Burns for her leadership in the interim period.

“The board was unanimous in our decision to appoint Ms Feeney as Screen Queensland’s chief executive officer.”

Feeney is looking forward to connecting with Queensland screen practitioners and games developers, as well as collaborating closely with industry locally and internationally on new opportunities.

“It’s been my privilege to work in a sector that’s all about people, ideas and stories, and now to be in a pivotal role to help nurture Queensland’s distinct and diverse voices, especially those of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples,” she said.

“I’m committed to working collaboratively with the whole industry, our partners and especially the Screen Queensland team and board, to capitalise on our state’s strengths as a natural home for the screen sector.

“We have the opportunity to enhance the contribution of Queensland crews and creatives in our local screen storytelling while being the go-to location for Australian and international productions.”

Feeney starts July 26.