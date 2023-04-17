Screen Queensland CEO Courtney Gibson will depart the organisation after six months in the role, with the board accepting her resignation late last week.

Belinda Burns, Screen Queensland chief creative officer, has been appointed acting CEO, with recruitment for the CEO position to commence shortly.

Gibson, a former CEO of both Screen NSW and the South Australian Film Corporation, joined Screen Queensland last October.

Over her career, Gibson has also held executive roles at ABC and Nine, with experience as commissioning editor of documentary at SBS, director of programmes at Endemol Australia, and managing director of Jungle Entertainment.

“On behalf of the board, I thank Courtney for her contributions to the organisation and to the screen industry in Queensland,” said Screen Queensland chair Roslyn Atkinson.

Gibson has said on social media she will continue to work with the Queensland Government’s Department of Premier and Cabinet on screen-related projects.