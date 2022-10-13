Screen Queensland has appointed Courtney Gibson as CEO, replacing Kylie Munnich whose three-year term concluded this month.

A previous CEO of both Screen NSW and the South Australian Film Corporation, Gibson has also held executive roles at ABC and Nine, with experience as commissioning editor of documentary at SBS, director of programmes at Endemol Australia, and managing director of Jungle Entertainment.

In a statement, she described Queensland as an “absolute powerhouse” when it came to screen production.

“It’s a state that really has it all — leading local producers, post-production companies and games developers, longstanding and extremely successful international partnerships, highly skilled crews, spectacular locations, and leading-edge studios up and down the state, all underpinned by the best incentives in Australia,” she said.

“I look forward to working with the Screen Queensland team and all its partners to support and attract even more production and to develop a new generation of Queensland screen makers, with a particular focus on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander key creatives and crew.”

Currently filming in the state at present is Brouhaha Entertainment’s adaptation of Boy Swallows Universe for Netflix, Disney+ sci-fi series Nautilus, Legendary Pictures’ Godzilla vs Kong sequel, Bunya Productions’ Limbo series for ABC TV and action-thriller Land of Bad, starring Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth with production services from Hoodlum Entertainment.

Screen Queensland chair Roslyn Atkinson said she was pleased to welcome Gibson as the organisation entered a new chapter of growth across film and series production, games development, and studio expansion.

“The board looks forward to seeing the state’s thriving screen industry benefit from Ms Gibson’s leadership and guidance, further strengthening Queensland’s fine reputation as a destination of choice for the world’s leading filmmakers and producers,” she said.

“As important will be Ms Gibson’s strategic vision in supporting the creation of Queensland stories by local creatives, and for a pipeline of talent, from writers and directors through to on-set crew and post-production professionals, to take advantage of ever-growing employment opportunities.”

Gibson will commence as CEO next Monday.