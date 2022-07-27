Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich has announced she will leave the organisation at the end of her three-year term this October.

Having joined the agency from Seven Studios, where she was a scripted sales and co-production executive, Munnich’s tenure included ushering the state’s industry through the pandemic period, during which it welcomed a host of international productions.

She said while it was not an easy decision to leave her post, Screen Queensland was ready and energised to embark on a new era.

“My three years at Screen Queensland have been marked by outstanding growth in the screen industry in our state,” she said.

“I am grateful to the fantastic team at Screen Queensland, the board, and the Queensland Government for giving such strong support to the screen sector, recognising its economic and cultural value.

“I leave Screen Queensland feeling very proud of my achievements and those of the organisation. It’s time for a new challenge in the screen industry, but I greatly look forward to watching the continued success of Screen Queensland.”

Screen Queensland chair Roslyn Atkinson thanked Munnich for her leadership and commitment to the state’s screen industry.

“Kylie has brought a steady hand and long-term strategic vision to all her endeavours as CEO of Screen Queensland,” she said.

“Kylie has made a lasting contribution to the organisation’s international and domestic production attraction and investment, enhanced its studio offerings, and development of local talent pipelines, while also building a positive and collaborative workplace culture for the Screen Queensland team. She has been effective both as an innovator and an entrepreneur.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to congratulate Kylie for all that she has accomplished. The screen industry in Queensland is far stronger for her being part of it and we wish her all the very best for this next chapter.”

Munnich will relocate to Sydney later in the year to continue her screen career.

Recruitment for her replacement as CEO will commence immediately with Kingston Human Capital.