HOYTS Group enhances maternity leave support

HOYTS Group has partnered with 34Sevn to introduce pre- and post-maternity leave mentoring and group coaching workshops for new mothers.

The initiative aims to help mothers to transition back to work and maintain a balance between their career and family life.

“We understand how critical it is to have strong, tailored support during such a pivotal time,” HOYTS chief people officer, Jodi Paton, said.

The HOYTS Corporation was one of the few Australian companies in the Workplace Gender Equality Agency’s (WGEA) recent workplace analysis to record no gender pay gap. Women working at Australian screen and sound companies are paid 14.1 per cent less average total remuneration than men, with VFX houses the most unequal.

The HOYTS Corporation offers primary carers a minimum 16 weeks of employer-funded parental leave and secondary carers four weeks, according to the WGEA. While there are more women employed across its entire workforce of more than 2500 people (46 per cent men versus 54 per cent women), its key management personnel are still dominated by men (80 per cent versus 20 per cent).

Increasing the number of women in senior executive positions and on boards has been a long-standing issue for corporate Australia, with an unequal allocation of carer duties and unconscious bias key factors.

34Sevn was founded by Sam Summers to support women returning to the workplace.