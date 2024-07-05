‘I Was Actually There’ (Trailer)

I Was Actually There is a six-part documentary series that explores defining moments of recent history through the eyes, ears, and voices of those who witnessed them firsthand.

Each episode explores a different historical event, starting with the Port Arthur massacre, and continuing with the Boxing Day tsunami, AFL footballer Nicky Winmar’s stand against racism, The Beatles’ world record-breaking Adelaide visit, the Woomera Detention Centre breakout, and the Beaconsfield mine rescue.

A Docker Media production for the ABC, the series was created by Kirk Docker, Aaron Smith, and Jon Casimir, with Docker executive producing and directing. It was produced by Loni Cooper, Josh Schmidt, and Jess Skinner, working under ABC commissioning editor Julie Hanna and ABC head of factual Susie Jones. Screen NSW helped finance production and ABC Commercial is handling international sales.

I Was Actually There starts on Tuesday 9 July, at 8pm on ABC TV, with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview.